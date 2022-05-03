BitNautic Token (BTNT) Price Up 15.1% This Week

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. BitNautic Token has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and $9,073.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNautic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitNautic Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00100836 BTC.

BitNautic Token Coin Profile

BitNautic Token (CRYPTO:BTNT) is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic . The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic . The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

BitNautic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNautic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNautic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNautic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNautic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNautic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.