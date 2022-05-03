BitCore (BTX) Market Cap Reaches $2.25 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $216,909.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,700.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.52 or 0.07362053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00261997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.84 or 0.00736965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00549594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00070841 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005618 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

