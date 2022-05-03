Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Bird Global alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BRDS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 553,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,251. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. Bird Global has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bird Global (BRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.