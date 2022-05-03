Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of BNGO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,364. The company has a market cap of $509.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.47 and a quick ratio of 11.91. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

