Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-16.00 EPS.

BIIB opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.25.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.