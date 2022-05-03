Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.77), Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY22 guidance to $14.25-16.00 EPS.
BIIB opened at $208.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Biogen by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,252,000 after acquiring an additional 157,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
