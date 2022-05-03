Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,983,852. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

