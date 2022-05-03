Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.