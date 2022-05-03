Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Shares Up 1.3%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.34.
Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
