Berenberg Bank Lowers flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Price Target to €38.00

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €39.00 ($41.05) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $17.55 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $139.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.
