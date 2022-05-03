Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €83.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.47 ($68.91).

FME stock opened at €58.86 ($61.96) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($74.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is €59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

