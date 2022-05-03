BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.92 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00219111 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00432793 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,119.47 or 1.90535901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.