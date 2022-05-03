Benchmark Cuts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $19.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.58.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a net margin of 9.10%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.