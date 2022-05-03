Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 168.20 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 169.20 ($2.11). Approximately 593,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,021,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.12).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

