Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 8,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

