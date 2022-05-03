Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.28. 3,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,436. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

