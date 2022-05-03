BeatzCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $96,911.68 and $11.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

