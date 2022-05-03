Beam Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.09 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Beam has a market capitalization of $29.05 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00100113 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 113,184,120 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

