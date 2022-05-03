Barrington Research Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.
Shares of OPCH opened at $28.44 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
