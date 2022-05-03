Barrington Research Boosts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of OPCH opened at $28.44 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.