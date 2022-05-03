Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,720 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,291. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

