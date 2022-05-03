Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 14,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

