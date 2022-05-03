Barings LLC Trims Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.17 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.53.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

