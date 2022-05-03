Barings LLC Sells 6,424 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $212.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.90.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

