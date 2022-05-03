Barings LLC Sells 476 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,354,000 after buying an additional 139,572 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE APH opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

