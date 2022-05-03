Barings LLC Sells 141 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Barings LLC cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock opened at $326.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.80. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $285.89 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.