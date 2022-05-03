Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (BLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $530.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

