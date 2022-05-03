Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given New €0.90 Price Target at Banco Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Banco Sabadell from €0.75 ($0.79) to €0.90 ($0.95) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.76) to €0.75 ($0.79) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.95 ($1.00) to €1.00 ($1.05) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.79.

BNDSY stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

