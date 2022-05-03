Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 162,094 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,094 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $34.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.41. 39,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day moving average is $303.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.91 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

