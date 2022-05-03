Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BeiGene worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after buying an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after buying an additional 166,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after buying an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,751,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BeiGene by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.20. 2,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,387. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.34.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.79) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 120.15%. The company had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.66 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

