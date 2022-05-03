Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $30.85 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

