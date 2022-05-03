Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $26.65 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,752 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $26,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 2,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.29%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

