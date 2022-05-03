Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,565 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of D.R. Horton worth $101,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. 20,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,681. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

