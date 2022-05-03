Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $983.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 60.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,662 shares of company stock worth $170,590 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCSF. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 273.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

