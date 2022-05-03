Azuki Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $315,110.85 and approximately $42.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00219939 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002031 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 244.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00478094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039248 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,585.90 or 1.83184923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

