AXS Investments LLC Takes $321,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. 1,900,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,099. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

