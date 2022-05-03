AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000. Netflix accounts for 3.2% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.13. The stock had a trading volume of 132,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,934,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.60 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

