AXS Investments LLC Invests $273,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.03. 888,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,355.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

