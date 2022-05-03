AXS Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 322.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

JNJ traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,595. The company has a market cap of $473.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

