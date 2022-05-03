AXS Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,085 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CLW traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 353,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $528.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,473 shares of company stock worth $320,005. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

