AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6,950.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,754,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after buying an additional 1,729,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after buying an additional 1,150,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

