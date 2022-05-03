AXS Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.99. 2,190,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,688. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.