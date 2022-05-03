Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

AX opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

