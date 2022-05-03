Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $280.56, but opened at $300.25. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $284.00, with a volume of 6,830 shares.

The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $57,000.

The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.84.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.