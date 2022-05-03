Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Down 42.6% in April

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAN. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,619,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAN remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Monday. 284,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,214. Avanti Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

