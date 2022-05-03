Attila Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $8,263.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.20 or 1.00006731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00101511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.