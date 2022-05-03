Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives $25.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $21.61 on Friday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atotech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Atotech by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 757,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Atotech by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 195,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Atotech by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

