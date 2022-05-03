Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.89.

Shares of TEAM traded down $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $207.83 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,265,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

