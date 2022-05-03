Atlas Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $646,823.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $574,947.68 and $646,823.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

