Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $3,493,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

