Athenex (ATNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 166.68% and a negative return on equity of 105.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,460. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Athenex has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75.
ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
About Athenex (Get Rating)
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.
