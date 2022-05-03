ATB Capital Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$133.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$96.83.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$80.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$30.45 and a 52-week high of C$107.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

