AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($118.68) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.82) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £115 ($143.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.36 ($130.37).

Shares of AZN opened at £106.88 ($133.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,866.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,075.91. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,502 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of £110 ($137.41). The firm has a market cap of £165.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,696.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.82) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

